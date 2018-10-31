Idaho's top three favorite Halloween candies, according to candystore.com, has collected data from 11 years of distributing candy across the United States, are #1 - candy corn (86,673 pounds of the), #2 - Starburst (58,953 pounds) and #3 Snickers, (38,279 pounds). In Franklin County, the most popular candies for Halloween are snack-sized Snickers, Reece's Pieces, Milky Ways, Almond Joys, Almond Snickers the Child's Play mixed candy bags, which include Dots, Tootsie Rolls, and Tootsie Pops.
The Candy Store has created a map showing the favorite Halloween candies for each state at https://www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/halloween-candy-map-popular/
The company also surveyed 40,000 of their own customers and collected candy lists from 12 different publications, such as Bon Apetit, Buzz Feed, Business Insider and Fox News to form a list of the 10 worst Halloween candies. Top on that list are, in order from first place to 10th place: circus peanuts, candy corn, wax coke bottles, Necco Wafers, Peanut Butter Kisses, Tootsie Rolls, Smarties, Licorice, Good & Plenty and Mary Janes.
Coincidentally, for being number four on the list, Neccos are well enough liked that earlier this year, the Necco Wafer Company was sold to Spangler Candy for $18.8 million to keep the classic American candy in production and on store shelves.