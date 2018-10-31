In June this year, Garth and I enjoyed a three-week visit with family and a research trip to Europe, where I discovered a very popular quote in Germany, “When someone goes on a journey, then he has something to tell about.”
My journey on my German lineage began in earnest in September 2011, during a research trip to New York, Canada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. I met a gentleman in the Wilcox Pennsylvania Cemetery on a Wednesday afternoon. He rarely got off work early, but had an inspiration to go to the cemetery to visit his mother’s grave. When he drove up in his pickup, I was standing right where his mother was buried. We were the only three in the large cemetery and he asked if he could help us. Through our conversation, I found out we were cousins. He directed us to my ancestor’s headstones as well as the old homestead.
For two years, I evaluated the information I found, then went on another research trip to New York and Washington DC in October of 2013. We found a small Catholic cemetery in the tops of the Catskill Mountains with my family surnames (about 104 headstones). While driving around, we also found a mailbox with one of my family surnames, which led us to the discovery of my mother’s cousin, two times removed. She had an entire book on stories and information about my German ancestors, which left me hungering to plan a research trip to Germany.
Alas, this trip was delayed for good reason because we were called on an 18-month mission as family history specialists in the California Los Angeles FamilySearch Library. There, I discovered my seventh cousin, John Schmal, who is a staff member as well as a professional German researcher. He taught me about German history. He also found record after record of names and towns of my ancestors on microfilm, copied, translated and helped me prepare an expansive research trip to West Germany.
For almost three years, Evan, our son, has worked as a civilian for the Air Force, near Ramstein, Germany. So he, Nathell (Evan’s wife), Jordan (daughter), and Adam (son) became our chaffeurs. We visited cemeteries to verify family surnames, villages, a rathaus (city hall) and three castles: Bern Nanstein, Heidelberg, and Burg Lichtenberg. During the time I was in the Bern Nanstein castle ruins, I felt something rare and wondrous overlooking the village of Landstuhl in which some of my ancestors lived. I also learned I had ancestors through another German line in Heidelberg, which will be a future research trip.
Within two hours of arrival, Evan took us to the Frankfort Family History Center, across from the Frankfort Temple. I learned from the consultant that a lot of my German records were written in Latin because most Germans were Roman Catholic during the time period I was researching. I understood why I was able to read some information on the records because I took six years of Latin while I was in junior high and high school.
Evan is the bishop of the military ward in Kaiserlautern. The same evening of our arrival, he introduced me to the Temple and Family History Consultant at the Kaiserlautern Family History Center, who was planning to move away within the week. She gave us a tip about the Institute for Palatinate History and Folklore, which was about four blocks away - its purpose is preserving the history of the Palatinate for the future. Due to the scheduled open hours, we visited the Institute a few days later. This is where I found my golden nuggets of history.
Knowledge about figures, regions and cities connected to the Palatinate people is concentrated in about 18,000 works. In 18th and 19th century, thousands immigrated to North America. Roland Paul, Deputy Director of the Institute, has compiled the largest immigration file index (300,000 files) for Palatinate immigrants in Germany. We found many ancestor families on these card files. Our grandson, Adam, who was photographing these card files with my iPad, texted his mother and said “Grandma and Grandpa are like two children in a candy store.”
We were. This discovery became the sweetest thing in my world. Hopefully, someday, these records will be online for others to enjoy.