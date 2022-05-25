The discourse of West Side’s monthly school board meeting revolved around two subjects: drugs and money.
One of the first action items on the agenda was the school Drug, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Illegal Item Policy. At present it functions on a three-strike policy. The first strike gets a call to the parents and possibly law enforcement if the drug is hard enough, and possible five-day suspension at the recommendation of a five-teacher panel. Second strike, all those possible repercussions become definite and the student may be forced to attend a drug support group. Third strike, the school board decides if they should expel the student or not.
The board talked over the issue back and forth. The core of the argument was the old “justice versus mercy” debate. John Jensen was advocating for a more justice-type of approach, citing that in some schools first offenses get the student a six-month ban from all extracurriculars, so basically vape once and no football for you.
This was countered by Solomon Nielsen, who cited that some students essentially put up with school so they can play football with their friends and if they take that away neither the school, nor the parents, may have a compelling reason why that kid shouldn’t just stay home and vape to his heart’s content.
The money issue was a bit more troubling. The school is hemorrhaging staff and faculty, and the main problem is good old-fashioned lack of pay. The example that was repeatedly cited during the meeting was Taco Bell now paying their employees $15 per hour, when at present the most senior of teacher aides earn $13.50 per hour.
In other news, the school is buying a new bus for the 2023-2024 school year. The reason for the long wait is that they are hoping for a grant to cover a quarter of the cost and buses aren’t something you can up and buy like a car — they’re made on demand, so the school will be demanding one.
The board also approved the use of school equipment for the summer football camps or other activities.