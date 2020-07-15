Brad Nielsen, Weston, has been hired as the new business manager for Preston and West Side school districts. He fills a position held by the late Brian Mendenhall, who held the position for 25 years.
{span}”As a native of Franklin County, I am looking forward to working with the teachers and staff at each of our local school districts. Brian Mendenhall was a great asset to both districts and I know that I have been left with some very large shoes to fill. I am excited for this opportunity and hope to continue the positive impact that Brian has made on our community,” he said.{/span}
Raised in Weston, Brad worked on a small dairy farm with his father and grandfather, Eric and Ward Nielsen. He quickly learned the value of hard work and long hours.
Brad graduated from West Side High School in 2002, then earned a bachelor’s in accounting from Utah State University. At that time, he was immediately offered a four-month internship with Allred Jackson in Logan, Utah. He soon became a full-time member of the audit staff there.
While working as part of the team, Brad attended Idaho State University, where he earned his Master of Business Administration, Master of Accountancy, and CPA certification. Shortly after receiving his graduate degrees, Brad ventured out into the private accounting sector where he served as the controller for a nonprofit organization before returning to Allred Jackson as the firm’s audit manager.
As an audit manager, Brad has had extensive experience in planning and performing financial and compliance audits for various nonprofit, for-profit, and governmental entities. During his time as an auditor, Brad has specialized in helping clients interpret and comply with ever-changing state and federal mandates. Brad also planned and led his team through a major transition in audit software and related procedures. Brad has significant experience in drafting and presenting financial reports to a variety of clients.
As the father of three, Brad enjoys kayaking, hiking, gardening, and generally just being outdoors with his wife, the former Susan Noyes, and their three kids. They returned to Weston a couple years ago after having lived in Preston for a while. He calls himself a “recovering farmer.”
“You can take the kid off the farm, but not the farm out of the kid,” he said. Brad still loves feeding cattle and getting behind the wheel of a tractor whenever time permits. He thrives on the hope that he can make a positive difference somewhere, even if that difference is simply proving that “accounting is not just another necessary evil and that accountants really can have a personality.”
In addition to managing finances for both districts, he will do so for South Eastern Idaho Technical Charter School as well. SEITec offers a variety of classes to students in both districts.