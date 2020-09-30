The Preston Lions Club “Night for Sight” 13th annual golf tournament night was held Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Preston Golf and Country Club. Sixty players and 25 local businesses answered Helen Keller’s challenge years ago to be Knights for the Blind. This year’s event enabled the Lions Club to send $5,000 to the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, which provides assistance for those in need through eye banks, cataract surgeries, corneal transplants, retinal detachments, glaucoma surgery, cochlear implants and diabetic retinopathy.
After the first 9 holes the players enjoyed a light dinner, drawings for raffle prizes, a putting contest and a 19th Hole contest. As darkness fell, during the next 9 holes lighted golf balls were used to finish the event. Players had the opportunity to win several prizes during the play: $10,000.00 for a hole in one on hole #6, longest drive, straightest drive, longest putt, closest to the hole, etc.
Winning individual trophies: 1st place winners were Brad Wall, George Young, Mo Loveday and Jackson Porter; 2nd place winners were Blair Bingham, Claude Richins, Nick Anderson and Clayton Soosay; and 3rd place winners were Chad Christensen, Jace Christensen, Scott Christensen and Kevin Christensen.
“We are grateful for the support John VanVleet and his staff provide for this event each year and look forward to next year’s event the Saturday after Labor Day,” said David Kunze, Lions Club Director of the Knights for Sight.