Preston Golf and Country Club's Open League played a Chicago tournament last week. In the First Flight, Nick Anderson and Syd Sadler tied for first with 3 points. Sawyer Jensen was third with 2 points. Jay Grunig and Nick Anderson(2) tied for fourth with 1 point each. In the Second Flight, Branden Jensen was first with 9 points. Brad Bybee was second with 5 points. Steve Anderson and Steve Westerberg tied for third with 4 points each. Randy Larsen was fifth with 3 points. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Sawyer Jensen, Branden Jensen, Steve Anderson, and Corey Welker.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Stokes Market/True Value Couples Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 28. In the First Flight, Dave and Pam Seamons finished first with a 65 gross. Second Gross was Nick and Megan Creech with a 69. In the net division, Jackson Porter and Mallory Carter finished first with a 61.5. Keven and Jolynne Price finished second with a 61.7. In the Second Flight, Syd Sadler and Brinlee Clark finished first with a 71 gross. Steve and Melissa Summers were second with a 75. In the net division, Bob and LuAnn Kent finished first with a 62.5. Bart and Linda Simmons finished second with a 64.8.
Preston Golf and Country Club will be hosting the Lions Club "Night for Sight" scramble on Saturday, September 11. It will be a 3:30 shotgun start with nine holes in the light followed by dinner and some contests and then nine holes with some of them being played in the dark.The entry fee is $60 per player until Sept. 4, and then it will be $65 per player after that. Entry includes Green fee, cart, dinner, refreshments, a night ball, and lots of fun. Call the pro shop for more information at 208-852-2408.