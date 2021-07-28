Some of the new people hired by the Preston School District were introduced at the July 21 meeting of the district's board of trustees.
Brady Garner said he is thrilled to have returned to Franklin County after nine years as a wrestling coach and special education teacher in California. The son of Lynn and Sharon Garner, will be the district's director of special education and Title 1 Funds, working directly with district superintendent Dr. Lance Harrison.
Todd Smith will be the district's new school psychologist. He will be based in the Oakwood Elementary. Smith comes to the district from the Provo School District where he worked for over 30 years as a history teacher and has a masters degree in educational psychology. He and his wife, Lara, decided to move north to be closer to their children in Idaho Falls and Paradise.
Jordan Hansen will be a school counselor at the Pioneer Elementary. He comes to Preston from Box Elder Middle School where he was a counselor. He was looking for an opportunity to work with elementary age children and has several friends in Preston. He and his wife are raising their own two young children in Amalga, Utah.
Crystal Weeks, a native of Rexburg, is coming from teaching a year of preschool and two years of teaching second grade there. She will be teaching first grade at Pioneer Elementary.
Jonny Shae Ransbottom graduated from Preston High in 2017 and is back to teach English at the junior high and high school. She graduated from Utah State University in May and started a graduate program in creative writing in May. She and her husband, Colin, have been married a year and a half and are living in Preston.
Charity Hansen comes to the Pioneer Elementary to teach second grade from eight years teaching kindergarten and first grade Marsh Valley. She also taught first grade for two years in Cache County. She and her husband, who ranches, are the parents of two girls.
Sierra Womack, a native of Arizona, and wife of PHS graduate Tyson Womack, will be a life skills teacher for special education students at Oakwood Elementary. She has spent two years working with children in behavior therapy with children and graduated from BYU-I in 2019.
Ben Szabo is the new assistant principal at Preston High School. He said his wife, Whitney, the daughter of Jeff and Ruby Balls, had wanted to come back here to live, so they are excited for the opportunity to work in Preston. They have three children. Zabo comes from a military background, which gave him opportunities to live all over the world. He most recently taught art and coached wrestling at West Lake High School for five years in Saratoga Springs, Utah. He has also taught at Madison Junior High, American Fork Junior High and Lehi Junior High. He said he is happy to call Preston his home.
Marianne Young has been teaching English and literature in Cache County high and junior high schools for 20 years. She and her husband, Greg, hope to move closer to Preston next year to raise their twin boys. She will be teaching English at Preston High.
This is also the first board meeting in which the district's new superintendent, Dr. Lance Harrison, took charge of the district. He has been working with the previous district superintendent since he was hired for the position last spring.
Harrison said his goals are to focus on student learning, consistency in procedure and process and encourage greater uniformity between the district's schools. From day one in the elementary schools, he wants students to have in their mind that they will be graduates of Preston High, he said.
Harrison updated the trustees on construction within the district. Demolition of the third pod on the Oakwood to be renovated into standards classroom was delayed due to three water line breaks related to a 30-year-old pressure reduction valve that went bad, he said. Although the pod's construction has been delayed, they are still hoping to be able to have it completed by Christmastime.
As for the remodel of the high school track, the district has been held up by the unavailability of pipe, plans to redo the high school track may be put off for the season. Lastly, Harrison said the elementary playground equipment will be evaluated to make sure the district is ADA compliant.
School is expected to begin on schedule this fall. Despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country (there were 10 active cases in the county last week) the district will continue with its sanitizing protocols and make masks available for those who want them. But instruction will be held in-class, as encouraged by the Center for Disease Control.
"We will move forward with caution to promote the safety of our students," said Harrison.
"It is definitely best for kids to get back into school," said trustee Joy Christensen.
It was also noted that the local school board, state school board or governor, but not the health department, will have the authority to determine whether schools will be open or closed for public health reasons.