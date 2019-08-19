The City of Preston issued nine new business licenses during it’s Aug. 12 meeting. The licenses are indicators of a growing economic climate in the city, and range from a new pizza store to new ownership of existing convenience stores.
The licenses were issued to Bryan Geary, at 796 North 1600 East, for Geary Landscaping; Dylan Goodsell, at 276 South 1st West, for DJG Construction; Allyssa Mendenhall, at 262 East 3rd South, for AM Cleaning; Wesley Wood, at 208 S State Bldg 1, for Domino’s Pizza; Brady Bobka, of 644 S Lakeside Dr., Franklin, for Bobka Services; Ryan Harris, of 810 South 4th West, for RTC Construction LLC; and three for Dipikaben Patel for three convenience stores/gas stations: one at 104 South State to be known as Bajarangi Beststop Inc, 113 North State to be known as Bajarangi Muststop Inc, and 193 North State to be known as Bajarangi Sunstop Inc. The three locations were formerly owned by Kelly Spackman. All of the new business licenses were quickly approved by a four to zero vote of the city council.
The next order of business was time sensitive, and had to be approved before Aug. 16, or be put on hold for another year. Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston addressed the council and told them the details of a grant application from the Federal Aviation Administration for planning and engineering of the runway expansion at the Preston Airport. The grant had to have the written approval of both the Preston City Council and the Franklin County Supervisors by Aug. 19, 2019 or it would be lost for a year. The grant is for $159,000. It had been approved earlier in the day by the county, and was approved by the city council.
The council received a request by Caldwell Canyon Mine Development for a written letter of support, and for the city to become an intervener in their plans for the mine. The term “intervener” has a specific legal meaning, and the city council put off the decision until they receive clarification from city attorney Lyle Fuller. The issue will be taken up again at the next city council meeting.
City Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson presented the council with an innovative plan to convert a vacant parcel in the northwest edge of town into a walking path and a soccer field. The land is owned by the city, and is adjacent to the gun range. Oliverson’s plan created great interest and excitement within the council, although it is in its formative stages at this time. It basically calls for the repurposing of an abandoned gravel pit, and would become a joint effort between the city and county. Commissioner Swainston assured the council that Franklin County would work with Preston City on the proposed project.
The final subject on the agenda was a presentation by Chief Dan McCammon on a proposed ordinance to eliminate the blocking of streets along the parade route during the rodeo, and during other parades. The streets have been routinely blocked by chairs, ropes, tapes, vehicles and such. The blocking is a safety hazard, and the proposed ordinance revision would declare such blockage grounds for a $50 citation for every day it takes place. The city has a right of way for 25 feet on each side of the middle of the streets or roads. It would also allow the city to collect and dispose of all chairs, and other blocking items. The city council will be fine-tuning the proposal, which would go into effect several weeks before the parades.