...Another Round of Spring Snowfall...
Another band of snow is expected to work north tonight with the
potential to cause some morning rush hour traffic problems. Low
elevations may see 1 to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains with locally higher amounts at pass level. Snow will
continue Wednesday in the mountains and many low elevations may
mix with or turn to rain.
The March meeting of West Side’s school board was once again well attended with over 40 people. The subject this month was the same as the last: soccer.
During the meeting’s patron input sections, the crowd and board discussed several issues surrounding the creation of a West Side soccer team.
Chairman Bracken Henderson was concerned that adding an additional extracurricular would be too much for the district to support effectively. The issue is that some students would be stretching themselves too far to try and do all the activities they want. And, let’s be honest, while the board went out of their way to state that it wasn’t about taking a state championship, winning feels good, and the soccer team isn’t going to be doing much winning for the first few years.
Board member Solomon Nielson brought up such skill differences, as West Side’s soccer team would be highly inexperienced compared to larger schools that have large soccer programs including varsity teams. The current number of students on the petition would allow for the creation of a coed team. By the rules of the soccer league, that would mean competing against the boys teams. Ignoring the outcome of games, some parents simply didn’t like having a coed team, while others were fine with it.
There were also some logistical issues to address. There was talk of using the football field for the soccer team to practice. The problem there being that the football team is already using it through summer and fall and to poke fun using a rule of physics, no two sports can occupy the same field at the same time. The coaching would be a volunteer position. The starting cost of the soccer program would be $15,000. That last one was the major sticking point for the school board.
In the end, even with the student activists there assuring the board that they would work hard to make the program work, the board turned the proposal down. The reason they cited was that they felt the benefits from the program would not meet the level of effort it required.
In other news, the new addition to the elementary school is entering into the fine detail stage with the kitchen tile and gym wood floors being installed in the next two months. The classrooms are being carpeted and the lockers being put in.
The school signed on to the class action lawsuit against JUUL, the e-cigarette company that was targeting children with their marketing. The amount the school is looking forward to receiving is $17,200, minus the lawyer fees.
Finally, the school ratified the two days of school the district was closed due to weather on February 27 and 28. Bracken wondered aloud what would happen if they didn’t ratify them, but opted out of poking that particular legal bear and did it anyway.
