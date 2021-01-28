A car slid into one of Preston School District's busses early Jan. 28. Both vehicles were northbound on South State Street, near 4800 South.
Smoke from an electrical fire in the car was detected and the 16 students riding to school were unloaded from the bus. Another bus came and picked them up, said Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee. No one was injured and most of the 16 students on the bus made it to class on time, said Gee.
More information will be published as it becomes available.