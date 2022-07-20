Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Preston South Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day.
Under the direction of the Preston South Stake Young Men’s President and Stake High Councilman, James Frankman, and his wife, Xochithl, of the Weston 1st Ward, with the theme “No One Left Behind,” it takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity as the reenactment of the Pioneer Trek.
The Frankmans went on a Trek for the Equipment Committee Team for their ward 7 years ago where they helped to gather all of the camping supplies for their ward, packed them, transported them, then set up and took down tents at each site, and started fires at the camp site. Aside from that experience, they have not been on a Trek until this year.
“When we became Stake Trek Leaders, we were grateful to meet with the Owens from Fairview 2nd Ward and the Buttars from Weston 2nd Ward the past trek stake leaders They offered valuable information. Then we took two trips out to the trek sites in Wyoming and asked the missionaries lots of questions,” outlined the Frankmans. “The church has a website and document that talks about the do’s and don’ts of Trek. Plus, the Wyoming site has a document of approved Trek stories. Once we had a program in mind, the missionaries were really good about looking it over and verifying it would be acceptable.”
The Preston South Stake Trek Committee was made up of a young man and a young woman from each ward. They were charged with deciding on a theme and planning a majority of Trek. Under the direction of the High Council, transportation, and caring leaders were established as well as several other committees. Each ward designated Ward Trek Masters, food committee members, equipment specialists, clothing specialists, photographers, medical specialists, etc. “It was a huge effort divided between many. We are so grateful for all of the many contributions!” said James Frankman.
The over 200 youth and about 100 leaders were bused from the Preston South Stake Center on Monday, June 6, and to and from the Martin and Willie Handcart sites in Wyoming. They returned on Thursday, June 9.
It takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity. For instance, just to feed over 300 participants, the 14 food committee members organized by the High Councilmen Braydon Smith and Bruce Nate arose some mornings at 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to prepare the food for the day. The committee members who “…did an outstanding job!” said the Smiths, were Preston 11th Ward: Bruce and Kim Nate, Wes Pasket; Fairview 1st: Kurt Lindon; Fairview 2nd: Trent and Desiree Bunderson; Dayton: Sam and Ranae Christenson; Weston 1st: Jason and Lucia Ratliff; Preston 2nd: Bryon Long; and Preston 6th Ward: Braydon and Brittney Smith, and Courtney Henrie.
The well-thought-out easy menus were planned to be able to feed a lot of people. For instance, all of the meat bought at Lower’s in Richmond was prepared and ready to warm up for all of the meals. Brittney Smith outlined that the dinners consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, taco or a taco salad, and roast beef, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salads and rolls. The breakfast meals were Breakfast Burritos with ham, sausage and eggs wrapped in a tortilla. Another day there were English Muffin sandwiches with sausage, ham, bacon, egg and cheese, fruit, and cold cereal and milk. Woodward’s Country Store in Weston made all of the ham and cheese sandwiches for lunch that the trekkers could carry in their personal bucket on their handcart. Snacks were also provided each day that could be eaten on the trail, such as popcorn, cookies, crackers and cheese, veggie trays, and freeze-dried Fat Boy ice cream.
Added to the delicious meals, to assist with the spiritual side of the Trek, a 75-page journal was given to each youth and leader. “In past treks they have done journals and found it to be effective for the youth to remember the feelings they experienced during the week. We loved that idea and prayerfully created a journal specific to this Trek,” explained Oxochithl. “With the help of Sarah Tucker in the Weston 1st Ward she created all of the original art work for the journal and logo.”
The stories in the journal were excerpts from the “Saints” book and The Trek Handbook. It also included travel activities and some content from the Gospel Living App. The Stake Youth Council read the stories prior to Trek as their preparation and then the youth and leaders were assigned select stories to be shared on the bus and on the trails.
The leaders consisted of Ward Trek Masters and a “Ma” and a “Pa.” The youth were divided into five families with a Ma and Pa assigned to each group. The leaders were each given a packet with the journal as well as the stories to be read and quotes from the handbook to be read to the youth while on the bus, during a daily devotional and as they walked along the trail.
Being on location in Wyoming one can truly understand the harsh wilderness with relentless wind and the palpable spirit from the hallowed ground of Rock Creek Hollow. “We enjoyed coming together as a ward family and playing games around the campfire,” said Ma and Pa Chad and Jeana Hansen from the Preston 2nd Ward. “We were grateful to be able to watch our “kids” grow as they were each stretched in different ways as they had the chance to learn more about their ancestors’ strength in Christ and in themselves. Our youth said they told themselves that they, with God’s help, can do all things, too.”
Nancy and Cliff Stokes were the Linrose Ward Trek Masters. “We learned a lot about the pioneers that went through those same places and their hardships and how they relied on the Lord for strength,” reported Nancy.
At Trek they played pioneer games like stick pulling, tug-of-war, three-legged race, gunny sack race, and had a square dance and learned a lot about their ancestors and how to rely on the Lord. The Women’s Pull was done by the girls and women in each ward. There was a devotional by the Stake presidency on the last night.
“Everyone should go at least once on Trek as it is eye-opening. It made me appreciate more what the pioneers went through,” said Lisa Parkinson, Fairview 1st Ward Young Women’s President. Their ward Trek Masters were Becky and Jaron Hatch. “We all slept in tents and in sleeping bags. The nights were cold, in their 60’s and 70’s, and it was a little windy but it was a very great experience.”
Each Trekker was also given a booklet where they could answer questions and write their thoughts and had the words to the hymns that they could sing. “These stories can assist and help us to appreciate and understand that faith, love, hope, sacrifice and endurance were something the Saints tried to do in all circumstances,” shared the Frankmans. “The rescue of 1856 was only one of many such cases. Before and after the rescue, the Saints learned to obey the Lord, gather Israel, and establish Zion. Saints sacrificed time, money and even safety to ensure that anyone who desired to gather to Zion and follow Jesus Christ would be able to do so. And when extreme sacrifice, exertion, and endurance were required in the fall of 1856 to ‘Leave No One Behind’ they were prepared, willing and ready to do so.”
The Young Men and Young Women, ages 14-18, prepared for Trek for several weeks ahead of time. They looked for an ancestor’s name to represent them on the Trek, had square dance practice, following a suggested list of items to take, assembled and packed Western/pioneer-type clothing to wear, sleeping bags, warm coats, and personal items to take with them.
In the Weston 1st Ward the ward’s Family History Specialist tutored them on how to learn about the history of their ancestors who crossed the plains and to choose a name to take on Trek with them. They also learned First Aid care and made aprons and skirts, said Jennifer Roberts, First Counselor in the Weston 1st Ward Young Women’s Presidency.
Lisa Parkinson, Young Women’s President in the Fairview 1st Ward, said in preparation for Trek they made a cushion seat for sitting on their 5-gallon bucket that they put their personal belongings in. The Relief Society women helped the girls make aprons, bonnets, and skirts.
In the Weston 2nd Ward the girls sewed skirts and a bonnet. At Trek, each participant was given a journal that had pages to write on and had the words to the hymns. Some of the hymns printed in the journal were “Come, Come Ye Saints,” “The Spirit of God,” “Near My God To Thee,” “How Firm A Foundation,” and “Abide With Me.” “At Sixth Crossing and Rock Creek Hollow, while we were waiting, we extemporarily started to sing songs from that book,” said Lynette Buttars, older girls Specialist in the Young Women’s group. “When we visited Independence Rock and Martin’s Cove, the Spirit was really strong. I complement the Stake Trek Masters, James and Xochithl Frankman. They put a lot of time into the Trek.”
The Frankman’s feel that this year’s Trek helped instill in them, the youth and the leaders the emphasizing the words of one of the quotes in the journal: “As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and Covenant Israel, we do not leave anyone behind who needs rescue. Sometimes we are in the role of the rescuer where we must sacrifice time, wealth and talents to obey the Lord and help our brothers and sisters who are in need of rescue. Other times we are in need of rescue ourselves and must endure pain, sorrow, and tragedy with humility while we wait upon the Lord to rescue us in His great mercy and power.”
“We will be forever grateful for the opportunity we had to learn and grow with the youth of our stake. They are incredible young people!” agreed James and Oxochithl Frankman.