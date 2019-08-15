716 nonresident/second elk tags remained on Aug. 12
Nonresident elk and deer tags have sold out the past two years, and are selling even faster this year. Nonresident hunters who plan to buy an elk tag, or resident hunters interested in buying a second tag, should do so quickly.
On Aug. 12, just 716 nonresident elk tags remained out of the 12,815 available. Deer tags are also selling fast: of the 15,500 nonresident deer tags available this year, less than 4,000 remained on Aug. 12.
Nonresident deer and elk tags are available as second tags every year after July 31. Hunters can see how many tags are left on the nonresident tag information page. Sales updates are posted weekly.