Water from Glendale Reservoir was released again Monday morning to run downstream. It had been shut off since May 7, when it was noticed that a culvert under the new section of East Oneida in the Worm Creek hollow was blocked. Water backed up overnight, north of East Oneida, to an alarming depth of 12 feet.

A crew from construction company Staker Parson arrived on site on May 9 and began tearing into the road to install an overflow spillway to keep water from rising higher. That spillway — three culverts sitting at the highpoint of the water last week, on the west end of the road — will remain permanently.


