...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1108 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast, localized
flooding is expected to continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms and continued
melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Precipice Creek, Birch Creek, Malad River, Henderson Creek,
Campbell Creek, Mill Creek, Little Malad River, Devil Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Weston Creek, Third Creek, Dry Creek and
Cherry Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
In this drone capture provided by TJ Burbank, workers create a temporary spillway across East Oneida in Preston on Friday, May 12. A blockage in the culvert running underneath the road on May 7 caused water being released from Glendale Reservoir upstream to back up to a depth of 12 feet on the north side of the road.
This drone capture provided by TJ Burbank shows water released from Glendale Reservoir backed up on the north side (right) of East Oneida in Preston on Friday, May 12. Crews have been working for more than a week to create a temporary spillway and install new culverts under the roadway. The road remains closed until further notice.
New culverts have been installed where Worm Creek runs underneath East Oneida in Preston.
Water from Glendale Reservoir was released again Monday morning to run downstream. It had been shut off since May 7, when it was noticed that a culvert under the new section of East Oneida in the Worm Creek hollow was blocked. Water backed up overnight, north of East Oneida, to an alarming depth of 12 feet.
A crew from construction company Staker Parson arrived on site on May 9 and began tearing into the road to install an overflow spillway to keep water from rising higher. That spillway — three culverts sitting at the highpoint of the water last week, on the west end of the road — will remain permanently.
Midweek, a drill-pipe was forced through the culvert, allowing more water to drain from the north side of the road. By the end of the weekend, the unintended reservoir was drained.
A camera was again sent up the culvert on Monday morning, this time from both ends. “It’s non-conclusive. It looks like something has malfunctioned. There’s definitely an obstruction a little bit past halfway,” said Troy Moser, head of Franklin County’s Road and Bridges Department.
Over the last week, in an effort to keep Glendale Reservoir from filling too much, Consolidated Irrigation Company (CIC) moved some of Glendale’s water to Foster Reservoir. Mother Nature helped out the situation with cooler temperatures.
Foster Reservoir is still five feet from being full and Glendale is nine feet below full, said Brian Jensen, president of CIC.
"Everything is good right now,” said Jensen. “We are back to spilling water, temperatures are down and inflow (from Worm Creek) is mild. The reservoir has risen, but it is nothing we can’t handle. A few (irrigation) users are coming on” as well, helping to move the high levels of run-off through the system, he said.
Jensen is confident the company can maintain the water levels in its reservoirs now.
"We want our reservoirs full on June 1, so we can start irrigating. That’s our goal,” he explained. If full on that date, the reservoir will remain so until about the middle of July, depending on how warm it gets and the demand for water.
"The weather forecast is supposed to be warm and sunny for the next seven days. We anticipate some flow this week. We think it will start coming out of the canyon,” he said.
"We are on this every day. The threat is not completely over, but we’ve managed through this Oneida thing fairly well,” he said. The amount of water sent from Glendale will be released gradually at first but will be enough that water is expected to again back up behind East Oneida.
With the emergency addressed, the county is turning its attention to funding this repair work. Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the Federal Highway Association are assisting the county in the search for funding to complete the job.
Whether the county’s declaration of a state of emergency last month will help is unknown. “At this point we don’t know how far it will go to help,” Moser said. But it is a starting point, County Commissioner Robert Swainston said.
The road will remain closed “until we get the rest of the project figured out. We will fix it as fast we can,” he said. “We built the overflow spillway to take what Consolidated needs to dump. That’ll get us through the runoff period.” Moser said the integrity of the road was not compromised.
He expressed appreciation to those involved in addressing the flooding emergency last week.
“The county is grateful for Staker Parson for moving in and helping with this. I appreciate Consolidated Irrigation Company for shifting the water a different direction while we did this project, and all the help from Preston City, as well as the many hours Lance Geddes and the road crew has put in. They put in a lot of late hours. Nathan Clever, (engineer of Keller Associates) was very helpful, too,” said Moser.
