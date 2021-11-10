Preston
Council Member (Four Year Term) Todd D. Thomas and Chris Larsen won.
Franklin County
Fire Commissioner District #3 (Four Year Term) Benny Kendall was unopposed.
Clifton
Mayor (Four Year Term) Lucas Mumford was unopposed.
Council Member (Four Year Term): Tristan L. Geddes was unopposed.
Dayton
Mayor (Four-Year Term) Melvin E. Beutler was unopposed.
Council Member (Four-Year Term): Brett Hyde and Reid Olsen won.
Franklin
Mayor (Four-Year Term): John D. Packer was unopposed.
Council Member (Four-Year Term): Lyle J. Fuller and Stuart Parkinson were unopposed.
Council Member (Two-Year Term): write-in Fredrick Mark Dietrich won.
Oxford
Council Member (Four-Year Term): Jerry K. Hatch and Zachary C. Cox won.
Council Member (Two-Year Term): Claire H. Hatch and Michael Hartvigsen won.
Weston
Mayor (Four-Year Term) Greg H. Garner was unopposed
Council Member (Four Year Term): Morgan Purser and Alex Buttars won.
Council Member (Two-Year Term): Kent Aston won.
Preston School District #201
Trustee Zone #3 (Four-Year Term): Dax Keller was unopposed.
Trustee Zone #5 (Four-Year Term): Susan Yardley was unopposed.
West Side School District #202
Trustee Zone #1 (Four-Year Term): Angela Beckstead was unopposed.
Trustee Zone #3 (Four-Year Term): Solomon Nielsen was unopposed.
Trustee Zone #4 (Four-Year Term): Daniel Garner was unopposed.
Cemetery Districts
Cleveland Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.
Clifton Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): David Nielsen was unopposed.
Dayton Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four Year Term) Lynn R. Bingham was unopposed. Commissioner District 2 (Four Year Term) Carol L. Beutler was unopposed.
Fairview Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.
Franklin Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): John D. Packer was unopposed.
Mapleton Cemetery Commissioner District 3 (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed. Commissioner District 2 (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.
Mink Creek Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four-Year Term): Lin McKay was unopposed.
Preston Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four-Year Term): Brent Christensen won. Commissioner District 3 (Four-Year Term): Michael W. Hollingsworth was unopposed.
Riverdale Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): Dorothy Eileen Griffith was unopposed.
Thatcher Cemetery $2500 OVERRIDE LEVY failed by a vote of 4-5. Commissioner (Four-Year Term): Guy W. Robbins was unopposed.
Treasureton Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.
Weston Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.
Whitney Cemetery Commissioner (Four Year Term) Randy Moser and Aaron Winward were unopposed.
