Preston

Council Member (Four Year Term) Todd D. Thomas and Chris Larsen won.

Franklin County

Fire Commissioner District #3 (Four Year Term) Benny Kendall was unopposed.

Clifton

Mayor (Four Year Term) Lucas Mumford was unopposed.

Council Member (Four Year Term): Tristan L. Geddes was unopposed.

Dayton

Mayor (Four-Year Term) Melvin E. Beutler was unopposed.

Council Member (Four-Year Term): Brett Hyde and Reid Olsen won.

Franklin

Mayor (Four-Year Term): John D. Packer was unopposed.

Council Member (Four-Year Term): Lyle J. Fuller and Stuart Parkinson were unopposed.

Council Member (Two-Year Term): write-in Fredrick Mark Dietrich won.

Oxford

Council Member (Four-Year Term): Jerry K. Hatch and Zachary C. Cox won.

Council Member (Two-Year Term): Claire H. Hatch and Michael Hartvigsen won.

Weston

Mayor (Four-Year Term) Greg H. Garner was unopposed

Council Member (Four Year Term): Morgan Purser and Alex Buttars won.

Council Member (Two-Year Term): Kent Aston won.

Preston School District #201

Trustee Zone #3 (Four-Year Term): Dax Keller was unopposed.

Trustee Zone #5 (Four-Year Term): Susan Yardley was unopposed.

West Side School District #202

Trustee Zone #1 (Four-Year Term): Angela Beckstead was unopposed.

Trustee Zone #3 (Four-Year Term): Solomon Nielsen was unopposed.

Trustee Zone #4 (Four-Year Term): Daniel Garner was unopposed.

Cemetery Districts

Cleveland Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.

Clifton Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): David Nielsen was unopposed.

Dayton Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four Year Term) Lynn R. Bingham was unopposed. Commissioner District 2 (Four Year Term) Carol L. Beutler was unopposed.

Fairview Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.

Franklin Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): John D. Packer was unopposed.

Mapleton Cemetery Commissioner District 3 (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed. Commissioner District 2 (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.

Mink Creek Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four-Year Term): Lin McKay was unopposed.

Preston Cemetery Commissioner District 1 (Four-Year Term): Brent Christensen won. Commissioner District 3 (Four-Year Term): Michael W. Hollingsworth was unopposed.

Riverdale Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): Dorothy Eileen Griffith was unopposed.

Thatcher Cemetery $2500 OVERRIDE LEVY failed by a vote of 4-5. Commissioner (Four-Year Term): Guy W. Robbins was unopposed.

Treasureton Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.

Weston Cemetery Commissioner (Four-Year Term): no candidate filed.

Whitney Cemetery Commissioner (Four Year Term) Randy Moser and Aaron Winward were unopposed.

Indicates an Election was held

