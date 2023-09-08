Afton Linda (Werner) Pitcher

Afton Linda (Werner) Pitcher August 18, 1947 - August 26, 2023 Afton Linda Werner Pitcher, known to loved ones as Linda, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2023, in Billings, Montana, at the age of 76.

She was born on August 18, 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Theodore Werner and Afton Thornton, the youngest in a family of three children. In 1967, Linda married Richard Clain Smith; although their marriage later ended in divorce, it brought her the joy of seven wonderful children. Linda found love again and married John C. Pitcher in 2013, becoming a cherished stepmother to his five children.


