Afton Linda (Werner) Pitcher August 18, 1947 - August 26, 2023 Afton Linda Werner Pitcher, known to loved ones as Linda, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2023, in Billings, Montana, at the age of 76.
She was born on August 18, 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Theodore Werner and Afton Thornton, the youngest in a family of three children. In 1967, Linda married Richard Clain Smith; although their marriage later ended in divorce, it brought her the joy of seven wonderful children. Linda found love again and married John C. Pitcher in 2013, becoming a cherished stepmother to his five children.
They made their home in Preston, Idaho, where Linda resided until her passing. Linda's youthful passions shaped her adult life. An avid learner, she relished acquiring new skills. Her talents were many: from baking and cooking to gardening and food preservation. Linda's creative spark shone through her oil paintings, sewing, and calligraphy. She even self-taught cutting hair, perms, and hair styling.
A nature and animal lover, Linda was on her way home from adopting a new puppy in Montana when she unexpectedly passed away. When Linda focused her attention on you, it felt as if you were the only person in the world. She had an innate ability to love and serve those she encountered. Neighbors, friends, and family often delighted in her homemade donuts, cinnamon rolls, Dutch Oven meals, and desserts, as much as in the time they spent with her.
A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Linda lived a spiritual life enriched by scripture study and uplifting music. Musically gifted, she imparted her skills to piano students and played both the piano and organ for her church and temple. Linda willingly devoted her time and talents in various church roles, always aiming to enrich the lives of those she served. Linda's compassion was palpable to all who knew her. If you were in need, Linda was there to help. She was an exceptional mother, wife, grandmother, and sister whose greatest aspiration was the success and happiness of her children.
She is survived by her loving husband, John C. Pitcher; her sister, Louise Westergard; her children, Kimberly Smith Chatwin (John Chatwin), Glenn Richard Smith (Tanya Mickelson), Chanalin Smith Prina (Dave Prina), Sydney Smith Young (John Young), Stuart Michael Smith (Lindsey Beecroft), Theodore Clain "T.C." Smith (Melissa Felix), and Amanda Smith McCombs (Leigh McCombs); as well as by 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Linda is also survived by stepchildren Aaron Pitcher, Bryan B. Pitcher (Charles E. Turner), Nicole Pitcher Monsen (Richard Monsen), Brooke Pitcher Denton (Joseph Denton), along with seven step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Werner and Afton Thornton; her brother, Bryant Werner; and her stepdaughter, Carla Pitcher.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 1 pm at Webb Funeral Home. A viewing was held prior to the services. Interment was in the Cornish, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
