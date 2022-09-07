...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Alan George Ball 6/3/1947 - 9/4/2022 Alan George Ball, 75 of Dayton ID passed away on September 4, 2022. Alan George Ball was born on June 3, 1947, in Preston, ID, the son of Owen and Evelyn Balls. Alan grew up working on the family farm and at the local sugar beet plant. He enlisted in the Air Force on February 2, 1966, and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska and the Sioux City, Iowa. His primary Military Occupational Specialty was carpentry. He received an honorable discharge on November 24, 1969. After leaving the Air Force, Alan started his civilian life in Sioux City. He began working at IPS Electric in 1978 and worked for them for 34 years. He retired from Mid American Energy (formerly IPS) in 2012. He was married to Roxanne Frank on March 2, 1973 and divorced in 1980. They had two children, Michele and Justin. After retirement, Alan was always a country boy at heart and moved back to his childhood home in Dayton where he lived the rest of his life.
Alan enjoyed working on projects around the house, metal detecting, fishing, hunting, and wood working. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend Alan is survived by his son Justin (Kim) Ball of Kansas City, and daughter Michele (Shawn) Countryman of Anamosa, IA; by six grandchildren Dylan and Elyssa Ball of Kansas City; Alec (Erin), Eian, Gabriel, and Seth Countryman of Iowa; three brothers Dareth Ball, Melvin (Bonnie) Ball, and Craig (Deanna) Balls of Utah; three sisters Karla (Gary) Hall of Utah, Carmen (Wayne) Fagg of Utah, and Jean (Joe) Kaminski of Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents Owen and Evelyn Balls and his sister Sherri (Keith) Bell.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clifton, Idaho. The wake and visitation were held at the church. Interment will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com