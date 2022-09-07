Support Local Journalism

Alan George Ball 6/3/1947 - 9/4/2022 Alan George Ball, 75 of Dayton ID passed away on September 4, 2022. Alan George Ball was born on June 3, 1947, in Preston, ID, the son of Owen and Evelyn Balls. Alan grew up working on the family farm and at the local sugar beet plant. He enlisted in the Air Force on February 2, 1966, and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska and the Sioux City, Iowa. His primary Military Occupational Specialty was carpentry. He received an honorable discharge on November 24, 1969. After leaving the Air Force, Alan started his civilian life in Sioux City. He began working at IPS Electric in 1978 and worked for them for 34 years. He retired from Mid American Energy (formerly IPS) in 2012. He was married to Roxanne Frank on March 2, 1973 and divorced in 1980. They had two children, Michele and Justin. After retirement, Alan was always a country boy at heart and moved back to his childhood home in Dayton where he lived the rest of his life.

Alan enjoyed working on projects around the house, metal detecting, fishing, hunting, and wood working. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

