Alice Elizabeth (Ijams) Lorrigan 10/22/1939 - 3/21/2022 Alice Lorrigan passed away March 21, 2022 in Logan, Utah. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers.
