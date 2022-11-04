Allen Bennett Martin

Allen Bennett Martin 6/27/1935 - 11/3/2022 Allen Bennett Martin, 87, passed away November 3, 2022. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID 83202. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 pm with a viewing one hour prior at the LDS church at 4775 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, ID 83202. Interment will take place at 3:00 pm at the Preston Cemetery, 1451 N 800 E, Preston, ID 83263.


