...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulation of 3 to 9 inches,
with up to 14 inches on the higher ridgetops. Little to no
accumulation is expected in the Challis area. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad
Summit, Preston, St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit,
Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Ashton
Hill, Driggs, Island Park, Willow Creek Summit, and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow and reduced visibility are
possible, even with snow being wet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Allen Bennett Martin 6/27/1935 - 11/3/2022 Allen Bennett Martin, 87, passed away November 3, 2022. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID 83202. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 pm with a viewing one hour prior at the LDS church at 4775 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, ID 83202. Interment will take place at 3:00 pm at the Preston Cemetery, 1451 N 800 E, Preston, ID 83263.
