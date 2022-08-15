Andy A. Allen

Andy A. Allen 11/6/1948 - 8/12/2022 Andy A. Allen, 73, passed away August 12, 2022 at the Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 6, 1948, in Salina, Kansas the son of Shirley Milo (Sam) Allen and Dorothy Mae (Cookie) Campbell Allen.

His father was in the Air Force so he lived in a variety of places in his youth. In his high school years, his father retired and they moved to Calistoga, California where Andy was involved with football and wrestling. He was the team captain on both teams and went to state in football and wrestling. He and two friends from Calistoga enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Viet Nam War. He served in DaNang, Viet Nam from 1968-1970.

