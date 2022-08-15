Andy A. Allen 11/6/1948 - 8/12/2022 Andy A. Allen, 73, passed away August 12, 2022 at the Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 6, 1948, in Salina, Kansas the son of Shirley Milo (Sam) Allen and Dorothy Mae (Cookie) Campbell Allen.
His father was in the Air Force so he lived in a variety of places in his youth. In his high school years, his father retired and they moved to Calistoga, California where Andy was involved with football and wrestling. He was the team captain on both teams and went to state in football and wrestling. He and two friends from Calistoga enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Viet Nam War. He served in DaNang, Viet Nam from 1968-1970.
He married Pamela Losey on June 30, 1973 in Calistoga, California. They were sealed in the St. George Utah Temple with their children on June 30, 1981. They were married for 49 years. He was a carpenter and then got his contractor's license. He built mostly new builds and fire remodels over his career.
He was an avid San Francisco 49'ers football fan his whole life. He loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing board games with his children and grandchildren- especially Mexican Train. He loved going to his grandchildren's athletic games which brought him a lot of joy. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Allen of Preston; by two daughters, Alisha Ann Allen Beus (Josh), of Logan, Utah; and Kirstin "Kristi" Golightly Jorgensen (Stephen) of Preston; by 10 grandchildren and by a brother, Carey B. Allen (Mary) of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, by a daughter, Amy Rogers Allen Carrizosa (Mario) Rodriguez (Gerry)(12/25/1975 - 4/4/2016); and by a son, Scott Milo Allen (8/1/1982-9/23/2021).
He will be interred next to his daughter, Amy, and his son, Scott in the Preston, Idaho Cemetery. Family services will be held at a future date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com