Angela Marie Corbridge 6/4/1984 - 7/8/2022 Angela Marie Corbridge, 38, of Preston, Idaho passed away unexpectedly at home in Preston, Idaho on July 9, 2022. She was born in 1984 in Preston after which she started her young life on a small dairy farm in Preston helping feed the baby calves and starting her elementary education in the Preston School District. At the age of nine, her family moved from Preston to Moxee, Washington where she finished her elementary and high school schooling, graduating from East Valley High School in Moxee in 2002.
She later married and had a baby girl; Isabell Marie came into her life and was the love of her life. She raised Isabell with lots of love and patience and kindness.
Angela had a love of horses and other animals such as cats and dogs and chickens. This love of animals started with her love of the calves on the dairy farm. She was also involved in the 4-H program in Yakima with the Sagebrush Riders 4-H club doing performance showings with her horse Bizzy, a gray quarter horse that she loved and really trusted.
Angela often showed a lot of love, patience, and kindness to others. She was known as a peace maker to others at home or among associates she was around. She worked as a Wal Mart Associate for many years in various locations in Washington and also in Logan, Utah after she returned to Preston in 2019 where she worked until her passing.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings within the church.
Angela will be greatly missed by family and friends as she leaves this earth life to be an angel in heaven. She was a very loving kind and patient daughter, sister, mother and friend to all she came in contact with.
Angela is survived by her daughter Isabell Marie Corbridge, of Preston; her parents Thayne and Colleen Corbridge, of Preston; an older brother Justin Thayne (Stephanie) Corbridge, of Cold Springs, TX; and a younger brother Steven William (Cheyenne) Corbridge of Post Falls, ID. She is also survived by many aunts uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Verlan a Rena Corbridge and grandfather John Robert Cobb.
The family would like to thank their neighbors and friends who have helped so much during this unexpected passing of Angela and the gratitude shown to the family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 North State Street in Preston. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home in Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Services will be available to stream at the link provided in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com