Anita (Chesley) Fischback

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River
Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley,
Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next week will increase
snowmelt. The risk of flooding will increase each day as we
head into the weekend.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings or Flood Advisories. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social
media, when it is save to do so.
&&
Anita (Chesley) Fischback December 22, 1934 - April 23, 2023 Anita Fischback, Dayton, passed away on April 23, 2023, in Smithfield, Utah, at the age of 88.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery Chapel. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website. Please share a favorite memory of Anita or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.