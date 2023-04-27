Anita (Chesley) Fischback

Anita (Chesley) Fischback December 22, 1934 - April 23, 2023 Anita Fischback, Dayton, passed away on April 23, 2023, in Smithfield, Utah, at the age of 88.


Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery Chapel. A full obituary is available on the funeral home website. Please share a favorite memory of Anita or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com

