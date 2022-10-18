Support Local Journalism

Anna F (Decker) Kurtz Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer.

“Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette Decker of McKee/East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She was the 2nd oldest of 6 children. She attended Shippensburg College and became an elementary teacher. She was set up on a date with a handsome young man, Thomas Lemon Kurtz. Then she set up her college roommate with his brother, and the two couples were married in a double wedding ceremony on June 17, 1967, at his family’s home in Claysburg, PA. They made Claysburg their home for the next 17 years and welcomed two children: Lee Ann and David Edward. The family moved west to Utah in 1985. After retirement, they moved to Preston, Idaho, to be near their two grandchildren.

