Arda Fern (Keller) Smith October 28, 1923 - July 16, 2023 Arda Fern Keller Smith, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, neighbor, and friend, passed away on July 16, 2023, in her home in Riverdale, Idaho at the age of 99. She was born on October 28, 1923, in Mink Creek, Idaho, the eighth child of Leslie and Clara Keller. Throughout her life, Arda radiated love, compassion, and gratitude that touched all who knew her. Arda never met a baby she didn't love or a child she didn't treat as if they were the most special person on earth. Her green thumb was legendary, and she created beauty all around her with her talent.

Arda spent her childhood on the family farm in Mink Creek and could recall when electricity was installed in their home, when indoor plumbing was a luxury, and when transportation required horses. From a young age, Arda worked at various jobs on the farm beginning with riding the horse to operate the Jackson fork to lift hay, carrying water on her horse to the hired men in the fields, helping tend the sheep, and canning food from the garden.


