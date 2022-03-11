Ashby David Nelson 1/1/1924 - 3/11/2022 Ashby David Nelson, 98, passed away March 11, 2022 at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. He was born January 1, 1924 in Perry, Oregon, the son of David Eugene and Beula Bell Ashby Nelson. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
He married Irene Nielson on Sept. 16, 1949, in the Logan Utah Temple. She preceded him in death in 2003. He married Betty Church on February 14, 2004 in the Logan Temple.
He worked as an Agricultural agent for the Department of Agriculture. In his later years, he enjoyed working as a school crossing guard. He was a member of the Preston Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings including in the stake presidency. He served three missions for the church- to Denmark, at Carthage Jail (Nauvoo) and an Institute mission helping with special needs.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Nelson of Preston; a daughter, Bonnie Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah; a son, Justin Mitchell of Trent, Washington; by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and by two sisters, Donna Talbot of Santaquin, Utah; and LaNeeve Beach of Nampa, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; and by two brothers, Grant & Dwaine Nelson.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Military rites and interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com