Bartley Chad Jensen July 19, 1979 - March 8, 2023 Our caring father, brother, friend, and son, Bartley Chad Jensen passed at the young age of 43, on March 8, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. Bart was born July 19, 1979, the second son of four children to Shonna and Mervin (Lee) Jensen. Bart was raised in Hyrum, Utah, and attended Cache High graduating in 1997. Bart then moved to Preston, Idaho, to start a family. Bart married Andrea on May 1, 1999. They were later divorced. Together they had three children Tyrell, Kenidie, and Ryder.
Bart's hobbies included making anyone and everyone laugh, watching western movies, and listening to the old country music. He enjoyed being with his family and being a grandpa. He enjoyed going on adventures such as hunting with his two boys Tyrell and Ryder. His jobs included manufacturing trailers and driving trucks, he did anything to provide for his family and fell in love with doing both.
Bart is survived by his children Tyrell (Samantha and Wrenlee), Kenidie, and Ryder, and his dog Gunner. His mother Shonna Jensen. His siblings are Owen (Tiffany and three children), Shawn (Heidi and three children), and Jamie (Tyler and three children). Girlfriend Susan Burris (four children and granddaughter).
He is preceded in death by his father Mervin Jensen, his grandparents Mervin and Betty Jensen, and Owen and Jacky Hancey.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call on Thursday, March 16 from 6 pm to 8 pm and again on Friday, March 17 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the funeral home before the funeral services. For those who are not able to attend in person, you may view the services by following this link
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.