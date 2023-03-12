Bartley Chad Jensen

Bartley Chad Jensen July 19, 1979 - March 8, 2023 Our caring father, brother, friend, and son, Bartley Chad Jensen passed at the young age of 43, on March 8, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. Bart was born July 19, 1979, the second son of four children to Shonna and Mervin (Lee) Jensen. Bart was raised in Hyrum, Utah, and attended Cache High graduating in 1997. Bart then moved to Preston, Idaho, to start a family. Bart married Andrea on May 1, 1999. They were later divorced. Together they had three children Tyrell, Kenidie, and Ryder.

Bart's hobbies included making anyone and everyone laugh, watching western movies, and listening to the old country music. He enjoyed being with his family and being a grandpa. He enjoyed going on adventures such as hunting with his two boys Tyrell and Ryder. His jobs included manufacturing trailers and driving trucks, he did anything to provide for his family and fell in love with doing both.


