Betty (Hobbs) Morrison 11/22/1939 - 5/14/2022 Betty Alvira Hobbs Morrison, age 82, passed away peacefully May 14, 2022, due to complications from COVID 19, pneumonia and a pulmonary embolism.
Betty was born in Preston, Idaho on November 22, 1939 to William Parkinson Hobbs and Julia Vilate Hendricks. She was raised on a dairy farm in Franklin Idaho with her five siblings and many others her parents took under their care. In 1958 Betty graduated from Preston High School, where she was a student body officer, cheerleader and a majorette.
On September 11, 1959, Betty married Kendrick Oliver Morrison, M.D., for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Betty and Ken raised five children, John (Margaret), Steven (Kristy), David, Cherie (Jack) Matsen and Michael (Nichole). There was nothing more important to her than her family whom she loved deeply. Betty took great comfort in knowing that families are forever and that she would be reunited with her loved ones.
Betty was a faithful member of the Church. She served in many callings in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. From 2002 to 2004, she and Ken served a mission for the Church in Preston, England.
Betty is survived by her husband, her five children and their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother Tim (Elaine) Hobbs, her twin brother Bob (Irma) Hobbs, many nieces and nephews of varying degrees of consanguinity and many other friends and loved ones. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister LuGene (Doug) Neuenswander, and by her brothers, Bill (Elaine) Hobbs and Michael (Shari) Hobbs.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the South Jordan Utah River Stake Center, 1570 West 11400 South, South Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location Friday, May 20, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Dedication of the grave will take place following the funeral at approximately 3:00 p.m. at the Franklin City Cemetery, Franklin, Idaho. For the full obituary, and to share memories and condolences please visit webbmortuary.com.