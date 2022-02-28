Beverly Jean (Mackey) Dunn 1/23/1932 - 2/25/2022 Beverly Jean Mackey Dunn, 90, passed away February 25, 2022 at the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho. She was born on January 23, 1932 in Cokeville, Wyoming, the only daughter of Thomas and Martha Mackey, and baby sister to Tommy and Dean.
Dressed in her beautiful olive skin, perfect complexion, and big brown eyes, Beverly met her sweet beau, Allen Dunn, at a church dance. Allen was her one true love. After a whirlwind courtship, on August 5, 1949, at age 17, she married him in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised their six children: Bruce Dunn, McKay (Dani) Dunn, Tom (Mary Ann) Dunn, Deaune (Kelly) Burdette, Sherlauna (Shorty) Beckstead, and Travis (Jean) Dunn. Allen and Beverly made their home of nearly 70 years in Preston, Idaho.
Beverly retired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office where she was recognized for her honorable and unwavering work with abused children. She was committed to serving throughout her life and faithfully fulfilled many church callings. One day her work and church paths crossed and she found herself in the company of a prophet, President Howard W. Hunter. She cherished the few hours she spent alone with him, the stories he shared with her, and the love she felt in his presence. This was one of her very best days!
For Beverly life meant family. She was proud to be "grandma" to 25 grand-children and more than 50 great-grands. She believed you could pray too long, but she didn't miss a morning kneeling in prayer and praying for each of her children and grand-children specifically by name. She looked forward to summer family reunions in the mountains and loved seeing her grand-children's happiness. Pancakes were her specialty - She made them early and she made them hot! Beverly had a sweet tooth and she was always generous with the treats, the food... and the unsolicited opinions. She always had a freezer full of ice cream to share and no one ever left without a container of homemade raspberry jam (usually labeled 'sour cream' or 'cool whip'). She loved the Bar J Wranglers and the Utah Jazz. She loved the scriptures, reading, quilting, pinochle club, and gardening. She will be remembered for her shortest ever visits and phone calls, wearing the thickest warmest socks, and throughout her declining health, still finding reasons to be thankful.
But even with all the family, church service, hobbies, and simple pleasures - Allen was her life. As much as they bickered, they were firm in their love for each other and she missed him dearly in the years since his passing. Her light dimmed without him by her side holding her hand. Beverly Dunn (age 90) passed peacefully from this life on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Preston. We believe Allen and Beverly are holding hands again, and maybe... she even found her smile. "Okay, bye."
Services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will precede the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com