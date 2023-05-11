...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1013 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, localized flooding is expected to
continue this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 931 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with
forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is
expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad
River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake
Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill
Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,
Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,
Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,
Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Samaria, Malad
Pass and Daniels Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Billie Kay Arlt July 17, 1956 - April 27, 2023 Billie Kay Arlt passed away April 27, 2023 at her home in Preston, Idaho. An open house gathering for friends and family will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 3-6 pm at the home of Jody Crocket, 29 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with family and friends at webbmortuary.com
