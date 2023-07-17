Bob Weeks

Bob Weeks February 13, 1942 - July 15, 2023 Bob Weeks, 81, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Preston, Idaho. He was born February 13, 1942, in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Leslie and Dorris Bench Weeks.

One of his greatest joys in life was his beloved wife, LuAnn Golightly and his children, Gary (Adele) Weeks, Ted (Tiffany) Weeks, Darla (Chris) Coburn, Robert (Shalyce) Weeks, Sharon (Jason) Mercier, Marie (Patrick) Klomp, and 36 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, who brought him much joy and happiness in his later years. Dad left a legacy of love for his family and was preceded by his parents, by a sister Nadean Weeks, by a brother, Larry Weeks, a sister Helen Johnson, and by a grandson, Kevin.


