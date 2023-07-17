Bob Weeks February 13, 1942 - July 15, 2023 Bob Weeks, 81, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Preston, Idaho. He was born February 13, 1942, in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Leslie and Dorris Bench Weeks.
One of his greatest joys in life was his beloved wife, LuAnn Golightly and his children, Gary (Adele) Weeks, Ted (Tiffany) Weeks, Darla (Chris) Coburn, Robert (Shalyce) Weeks, Sharon (Jason) Mercier, Marie (Patrick) Klomp, and 36 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, who brought him much joy and happiness in his later years. Dad left a legacy of love for his family and was preceded by his parents, by a sister Nadean Weeks, by a brother, Larry Weeks, a sister Helen Johnson, and by a grandson, Kevin.
Bob served in many callings in his dedicated service for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of his favorite callings was being an Ordinance Worker in the Logan LDS Temple. In his professional life he was a Welder and an Umpire throughout the entire Cache Valley area. He won many awards and notable recognitions for this work. He also was an accomplished ferrier. He met and loved many people, from all walks of life.
While he was a Welder for Logan Manufacturing he sustained a life-changing injury that had a dramatic impact on his entire way of life and his family. He persevered through many years of health issues and showed a tenacity to overcome and survive. He loved to visit, talk and tell great stories to anyone who would listen.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 am in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 am at the stake center. Interment will be in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Franklin County Emergency Personnel and the Franklin County Transitional Care Center for their loving care of Bob. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.