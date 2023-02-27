Boyd Stuart Christensen

Boyd Stuart Christensen February 7, 1942 - February 20, 2023 The brilliant light of Stuart Christensen has slipped this earthly realm to shine in the Heavens above. He left all of us that loved him and our tears flow into the great hole in our hearts.

Stuart had many friends in his community, each of them special in their own right and very dear to Stuart. Many that have gone on before will greet and welcome him home. Over Stuart's 81 years, he has had so many caregivers that brightened his life and gave him love, joy, and purpose. He loved all of you. Unfortunately, there is no way to mention each of you, but thank you for the outstanding care you have given Stuart. He knew how blessed he was to have each of you in his life. Special thanks to Russ McCoy (ret.) for the Res/Hab Program and all those who work so diligently to make this program a success. Stuart's life was transformed as have many other lives.


