...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
except 8 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,
Ashton, and Driggs.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Boyd Stuart Christensen February 7, 1942 - February 20, 2023 The brilliant light of Stuart Christensen has slipped this earthly realm to shine in the Heavens above. He left all of us that loved him and our tears flow into the great hole in our hearts.
Stuart had many friends in his community, each of them special in their own right and very dear to Stuart. Many that have gone on before will greet and welcome him home. Over Stuart's 81 years, he has had so many caregivers that brightened his life and gave him love, joy, and purpose. He loved all of you. Unfortunately, there is no way to mention each of you, but thank you for the outstanding care you have given Stuart. He knew how blessed he was to have each of you in his life. Special thanks to Russ McCoy (ret.) for the Res/Hab Program and all those who work so diligently to make this program a success. Stuart's life was transformed as have many other lives.
Stuart is the son of Boyd and Irene Henderson Christensen. He was born at home in Arimo on February 7, 1942. He died at his home, in Pocatello on February 20, 2023. Stuart has five sisters: Jeneane C. Sorensen, Marlene C. Larsen, Brenda C. Reddoor, Kristine C. Sanford (Ron), and Susan Christensen (deceased).
For the past 35 years Stuart has been part of the Steve and Rena Cann family. He has five bonus brothers: Benjamin, Joseph (Brittany), Eli (Jessica), Levi, and Samuel Cann (and their families).
Stuart gave us the gift of his love and the privilege of being a part of his life.
Stuart was an ardent Cowboys fan. He loved ballgames, cheerleaders, camping trips, concerts, eating out, and movies. Stuart with his teasing, happy nature will be forever in our hearts. Godspeed, Stu!
Stuart will be interred in the Henderson Plot in the Arimo Cemetery at a later date. Please share a favorite memory of Stuart or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com
