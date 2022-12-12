Bracken Grant Yearsley

Bracken Grant Yearsley 6/9/1988 - 12/9/2022 Bracken Grant Yearsley was called up to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1988, three months before his scheduled debut. This came with many great health complications that kept him fighting for his life for two years in Primary Children's Hospital. Throughout his life Bracken brought joy and light to everyone he knew including his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers. Despite his physical limitations, he enjoyed playing Junior Jazz and church basketball with his friends. He loved playing hoops and is now draining threes in heaven.

He graduated from Marsh Valley High where he enjoyed singing in Marvals and performing in musicals. Bracken served a service mission for the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, UT, making many lifelong friends with his mission companions. He married Alicia Burkhart in 2012 in the Nauvoo LDS Temple and separated several years later. Bracken worked as a data analyst for Choules Financial for several years. He loved his work and spending time with his co-workers.


