...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at
ridge tops.
* WHERE...The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 pm MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Bracken Grant Yearsley 6/9/1988 - 12/9/2022 Bracken Grant Yearsley was called up to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1988, three months before his scheduled debut. This came with many great health complications that kept him fighting for his life for two years in Primary Children's Hospital. Throughout his life Bracken brought joy and light to everyone he knew including his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers. Despite his physical limitations, he enjoyed playing Junior Jazz and church basketball with his friends. He loved playing hoops and is now draining threes in heaven.
He graduated from Marsh Valley High where he enjoyed singing in Marvals and performing in musicals. Bracken served a service mission for the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, UT, making many lifelong friends with his mission companions. He married Alicia Burkhart in 2012 in the Nauvoo LDS Temple and separated several years later. Bracken worked as a data analyst for Choules Financial for several years. He loved his work and spending time with his co-workers.
He had a wonderful passion for sports, movies, and his work. The Utah Jazz gave this beautiful young man something to love, study, and cherish. He could tell you stats on any NBA player and loved attending Jazz games with his family. His dream job was to be a sports announcer and he had the opportunity to announce for ISU rugby team for one season.
His greatest treasure was his connections with the other souls around him, and the ones that he could connect with through his phone and social media. Bracken could light up any room and was always the life of the party. His laugh was contagious, mischievous, and one of a kind. He always made everyone feel loved and included. Bracken was the ultimate example of unconditional love.
His spirit is now free of the body that kept him from doing everything he wanted to do. His heart loved so hard in this life, it was tired, and it was time to let go. He is surrounded by the angels that went before him and is finally at peace.
Bracken will continue to be celebrated by his parents Bret and Annette Yearsley, sister Randi (Johnny) Ware, and three brothers; Adam (LaDawn), Landon, and Ryan (Vicky). He deeply loved his nieces Madison, Jocelyn, Tyler, Jordyn, Emma and his nephews Deven, Jackson, and Jason. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Stanton and Glenna Joy Yearsley; and Grant and Joelynn Hunsaker.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at noon in the Downey Idaho LDS chapel, 310 E Center St. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 14th from 7-8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will follow at the Downey Cemetery.
