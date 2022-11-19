Bradley Thayne Bateman

Bradley Thayne Bateman 10/6/1953 - 11/17/2022 Bradley Thayne Bateman, 69, passed away at his home in Whitney, Idaho on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from complications of metastatic gastric cancer. Brad was born in American Fork, Utah on October 6, 1953 to Frank Thayne and Louise Hayward Bateman. Preceded in birth by four older sisters, the entire town of Alpine celebrated the arrival of their last child, a bouncing baby boy.

Brad spent much of his growing up years in the mountains above Alpine with his horse and dog. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia West mission. On March 25, 1976, he married Julie Ann Jones in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. After graduating from Utah State University in Agriculture Education, he taught for five years in Coalville, Utah. Following a one-year stint with an auctioneering company, he began a new career teaching seminary in Salmon, Idaho, later teaching in Castle Dale, Utah; Cody and Powell, Wyoming; and the Logan, Utah Institute, retiring earlier this year.


