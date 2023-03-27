Brett Dean Smith September 18, 1973 - March 21, 2023 Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on March 21, 2023. He was doing what he loved most—flying—when his small airplane crashed just outside of Casper, WY.
Brett was born September 18, 1973, in Logan, UT, the third child of Benton and Lynda Smith. A few months later, the family moved to St. George, UT. They later moved to Fillmore, UT, and eventually settled in Afton, WY. Brett graduated from Star Valley High School in 1991. Brett was a talented runner and participated on the SVHS track team in high school.
After high school, Brett attended Utah State University in Logan, UT. He earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. He was called on an LDS Mission to the Italy Padova Mission in 1992. After an injury from a bike accident, he was sent back to the states and reassigned to the Illinois Chicago Spanish-Speaking Mission. He was fluent in Italian and Spanish. He later earned certification to be a nursing assistant and a master's degree in special education.
Brett was an extremely kind, patient individual and loved meeting new people. He would go out of his way to help others and was very giving. He also loved animals, and was frequently sharing stories or photos of different critters he had seen.
Brett's lifelong dream was to be a pilot. Flying was his passion. He enjoyed many years in his aviation career, both as a pilot and airplane mechanic.
In 2009 Brett was fortunate to reunite with his college sweetheart Kathi Thurston. They were married in December 2009 and have enjoyed 13 years together. Another lifelong dream was fulfilled when Brett became a father. He loved his daughter, stepchildren, and three grandchildren dearly and was so proud of them.
Brett is survived by his wife, Kathi Smith of Hyrum; children Kytan (Kelcie) of Hyrum, UT, Hope (Josh) of North Ogden, UT, Cambridge of Great Falls, MT, and Gracie of Hyrum; three grandchildren, Elijah, Ambree and Lexus; parents Benton and Lynda Smith of Preston, ID; siblings Lisa (Kate) of Riverdale, ID, sister-in-law Angela Mecham of Fruit Heights, UT, Braydon (Brittney) of Preston, ID, Laradene (Tyson) of Preston, ID, Bracken (Lindsey) of Anchorage, AK, and Lacey (Kyle) of Kimberly, ID. His In-Laws Myrl and Orvetta Thurston, and Jenny, Paul (Nicki), Angie (Kevin), & Chris as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his older brother Brian Gamble Smith.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 30, from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. in Preston, Idaho. On Friday, March 31, a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Little Bear Ward LDS Church Chapel at 95 N. 675 W in Hyrum. A graveside service will take place after the funeral in the Riverdale Idaho Cemetery, where Brett will be buried next to his brother Brian.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the many emergency personnel and responders, especially Natrona County Undersheriff Bart Olsen, who worked to locate the crash site and bring Brett home. Thank you also to the many friends and family who have reached out to show support.
For those who would like to make a contribution to help Brett's wife and children, a gofundme account has been set up under "Brett Dean Smith Memorial." Venmo is also available @Kathi-Smith-25. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
