Brett Dean Smith September 18, 1973 - March 21, 2023 Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on March 21, 2023. He was doing what he loved most—flying—when his small airplane crashed just outside of Casper, WY.

Brett was born September 18, 1973, in Logan, UT, the third child of Benton and Lynda Smith. A few months later, the family moved to St. George, UT. They later moved to Fillmore, UT, and eventually settled in Afton, WY. Brett graduated from Star Valley High School in 1991. Brett was a talented runner and participated on the SVHS track team in high school.


