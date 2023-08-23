Bryan Jack Choules

Bryan Jack Choules April 21, 1981 - August 21, 2023 Bryan Jack Choules unexpectedly passed away on Aug 21, 2023. He was born on April 21, 1981 to Warren and Sessillee Choules in Clifton, Idaho. Growing up, Bryan had the greatest smile and was nicknamed smiley. He loved baseball, duck hunting, and teasing his siblings. He was goofy and fun loving. You knew he liked you if he teased you.

Bryan graduated from West Side High in 1999. He then served a LDS mission to Houston, TX. After returning home, he worked at Metal vision, then Campbells scientific and finally Peak windows.


