Bryan Jack Choules April 21, 1981 - August 21, 2023 Bryan Jack Choules unexpectedly passed away on Aug 21, 2023. He was born on April 21, 1981 to Warren and Sessillee Choules in Clifton, Idaho. Growing up, Bryan had the greatest smile and was nicknamed smiley. He loved baseball, duck hunting, and teasing his siblings. He was goofy and fun loving. You knew he liked you if he teased you.
Bryan graduated from West Side High in 1999. He then served a LDS mission to Houston, TX. After returning home, he worked at Metal vision, then Campbells scientific and finally Peak windows.
Bryan married BreAnn Bowman. They later divorced, but out of that union, he received the two greatest loves of his life- Sophi and Jaxon. His children were the greatest thing to happen to him. He loved watching Sophi cheer and Jaxon play football. As an avid outdoorsman, Bryan loved camping and fishing. His happy place was his family's property at Twin Lakes or riding through beautiful Idaho on his Harley. He and his kids bought a trailer this summer and there wasn't a weekend that they weren't camping.
The best part of Bryan is how he loved. If he loved you, he loved you with all he had. We will miss is hugs and his teasing more than he knows.
Bryan is survived by his children, Sophi and Jaxon, his parents Warren and Sessillee, his siblings Teresa (Mike), Kelly (Jared), Devin (Nicole), Landon (Hollie) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Choules and many loving grandparents.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at noon at Webb Funeral Home. Viewings were held Monday evening and Tuesday prior to the services. Interment was in the Clifton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
