Bryce Pierson Mumford 9/5/1980 - 12/4/2021 Bryce Pierson Mumford, 41 of Smithfield, UT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 from complications due to COVID. He was born on Sept 5, 1980 to Ron and Carol Mumford. He graduated from West Side High School, served a full-time mission in Tampa, FL, and was an Alumni at BYU-Idaho and BYU. He married Alissa Petersen in 2008 and they have 4 children.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Alissa Mumford of Smithfield, UT; by two sons and two daughters, Pierson Ielo (11), Florence Jane (9), Owen Burk (8) and Iris Annette (2) all of Smithfield, UT; 2 sisters and 4 brothers, Missy Mumford (SLC, UT); Lincoln (Hollie) Mumford of Clifton, ID; Lucas (Kate) Mumford of Clifton, ID; Brad (Cassi) Mumford of Logan, UT; Katie (Sam) Boucher of Preston, ID; Kyle (Sachi) Mumford of Pyeongtaekho, South Korea; He also leaves behind 51 nieces and nephews (who were all his favorite) and countless other friends and extended family. Bryce is preceded in death by his brother, Marcus, Mother-in-law Vernene Petersen and his grandparents.
Funeral services were held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Noon in the Smithfield North Stake Center. Interment was in in the Clifton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com