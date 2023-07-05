Camden Ray Clements

Camden Ray Clements June 28, 2023 - July 3, 2023 Camden Ray Clements, infant son of Kodey and Sarah Nelson Clements, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Ogden, Utah.

Camden entered this world on June 28, 2023, much too early. Even with his tiny body, he was a fighter and survived for five days with his parent's love.


