Carl M. King 6/4/1952 - 4/17/2022 Carl M. King, 69, passed away April 17, 2022. Carl was born June 4,1952, to Jack and Fawn King of Weston, Idaho. He was the 4th of eight children with one brother and six sisters. He was raised on a large farm at the mouth of Weston Canyon. Carl started working on the farm at a young age and continued to work very hard on the farm until he graduated from college.
Carl graduated from West Side High School in 1970. He graduated with a B.S. from Utah State University in Logan, Utah in 1975. He then started work as a Welding Engineer for fabrication shops in Indiana and Utah.
In 1979, Carl moved to Richland, Washington and worked as a Welding Engineer for WGB on the final completion of what is now the Columbia Generating Station (Nuclear Power Generating Station). In 1980, Carl joined WPPSS, now named Energy Northwest. He provided oversight of welding contractors working at units 1 and 4 until their construction was terminated. He then transferred to the Columbia Generating Station and worked as a Welding Engineer for some years and then moved to supervision and other leadership positions until he retired after 35 years. Carl enjoyed working with all levels of the organization during his time at Energy Northwest.
In retirement, Carl and his wife Jacque enjoyed camping in the mountains, gardening, traveling, sightseeing, cruise trips, and other hobbies.
Carl is survived by his wife Jacque and his sons David (Vanina), Michael (Jenn), and stepson Steven. He is also survived by his siblings Geraldine (John) Gunnell, Susan (Nick) Baldwin, Allen (Kristin) King, Linda (Kevin) Olson, Ruby (Jeff) Balls, JoAnn (Rod) Housley, Connie (Lynn) Naylor, and their large extended families most of whom live in Southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah.
Carl was committed to being a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A memorial service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pittsburgh Chapel in Kennewick, Washington on April 29, 2022.