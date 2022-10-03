Carol (Stevenson) Austin 7/19/1942 - 10/1/2022 Carol Stevenson Austin, our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 1, 2022, to join her sweetheart at the age of 80.
Carol was born on July 19, 1942, in Preston, Idaho the daughter of Merlin Dalley & Florence Ethel Smart Stevenson. Growing up in Dayton, Idaho, she graduated from West Side High School and then attended BYU. You could usually find her outside driving tractor with her dad. On December 7, 1962, she married Darald R. Austin in the Logan Temple. They raised four children in Midvale, Utah, and later retired back to Preston, Idaho.
Carol had a love for her Savior and was drawn to Him her entire life. She had many opportunities to serve in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and did so with great love. She taught in Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School. She enjoyed working at Church Headquarters in the Missionary Department. She absolutely loved any opportunity to be with her grandchildren. All of her great-grandchildren called her GeeGee.
She is survived by 4 children, 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband, by her parents, and by a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
