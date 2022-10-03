Carol (Stevenson) Austin

Carol (Stevenson) Austin 7/19/1942 - 10/1/2022 Carol Stevenson Austin, our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 1, 2022, to join her sweetheart at the age of 80.

Carol was born on July 19, 1942, in Preston, Idaho the daughter of Merlin Dalley & Florence Ethel Smart Stevenson. Growing up in Dayton, Idaho, she graduated from West Side High School and then attended BYU. You could usually find her outside driving tractor with her dad. On December 7, 1962, she married Darald R. Austin in the Logan Temple. They raised four children in Midvale, Utah, and later retired back to Preston, Idaho.

