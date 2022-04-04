Support Local Journalism

Carolyn (Eames) Floyd 10/12/1953 - 3/31/2022 Carolyn Eames Floyd, 68 passed away peacefully on Thur Mar 31, 2022 in Preston, ID. Services will be Mon, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Sun from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and Mon from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

