Carolyn (Gibb) Waddoups

Carolyn (Gibb) Waddoups 12/23/1940 - 10/18/2022 Carolyn Gibb Waddoups passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Whisper Cove assisted living facility in Kaysville, Utah after battling Alzheimer's Disease and related complications. The family would like to express a special thanks to the caregivers who treated her and her family with such kindness and respect. They were her angels of mercy.

Carolyn was born on December 23, 1940, in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada to Herbert Gibb and Estella Elder (Gibb). She grew up in Magrath, Alberta Canada, with one younger brother, Greg, where she enjoyed activities such as ice skating, swimming, dancing, and going to the movies. After high school, she first attended the University of Alberta and eventually graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a degree in Education. She subsequently taught school in Del Bonita, Alberta; Flagstaff, Arizona, Missoula, Montana and Pocatello Idaho. While attending BYU, she met the love of her life Jerry Thomas Waddoups. They were married on June 23, 1965, in the Cardston, Alberta temple.

