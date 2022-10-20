Carolyn (Gibb) Waddoups 12/23/1940 - 10/18/2022 Carolyn Gibb Waddoups passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Whisper Cove assisted living facility in Kaysville, Utah after battling Alzheimer's Disease and related complications. The family would like to express a special thanks to the caregivers who treated her and her family with such kindness and respect. They were her angels of mercy.
Carolyn was born on December 23, 1940, in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada to Herbert Gibb and Estella Elder (Gibb). She grew up in Magrath, Alberta Canada, with one younger brother, Greg, where she enjoyed activities such as ice skating, swimming, dancing, and going to the movies. After high school, she first attended the University of Alberta and eventually graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a degree in Education. She subsequently taught school in Del Bonita, Alberta; Flagstaff, Arizona, Missoula, Montana and Pocatello Idaho. While attending BYU, she met the love of her life Jerry Thomas Waddoups. They were married on June 23, 1965, in the Cardston, Alberta temple.
Carolyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held various callings throughout her life, serving in the Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society organizations; but her favorite experience was as a teacher in gospel doctrine. She and her husband Jerry served many missions together. They served as an office couple in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mission, where, in addition to their regular responsibilities, loved getting to know and proseltying with the missionaries. They spent a year in China as a part of the BYU China teach program where they taught English at a Chinese University to graduate and undergraduate students. And they served together in Salt Lake City in the church Family History Department.
When not serving missions or spending quality time with her family, Carolyn was constantly serving others. She spent many years volunteering for the Family Services Outreach program where she interacted with unwed mothers, sensitively and lovingly caring for their needs, and providing counsel and support. She also spent countless hours serving in the church literacy program, assisted youth and adults alike in their desires to become more literate and skilled readers. She was able to touch many lives for good through her unselfish and caring service and love.
Carolyn adored her family. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her brother Greg (Carol Ostertag) Gibb of Victoria British Columbia, and her five children as follows: Christine (Jeff) Rich of American Fork, Utah, Thomas (Darcee Porter) Waddoups of Chongqing, China, Sally (Justin) Zlotnick of Kaysville, Utah, Jeff (Heidi Jensen) Waddoups of Preston, Idaho, and Stephanie Chiquito (Matt) Chadwick of Delhi, India. She also has twenty-one grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center. A viewing was held prior to services. Interment was in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
