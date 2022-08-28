Cathy (Gordon) Hardy 3/4/1950 - 8/24/2022 Cathryn Hardy (Gordon), 72, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022. Cathy was born March 4, 1950, in Logan, Utah. She graduated from Skyview high school in 1968 and later attended college. She married Dale Hardy on June 1, 1979, and they were married for 40 years until his death in 2019. Cathy and Dale raised their two children, Alisa Nicole Hardy and Anthony Dale (Krystle) Hardy in Preston Idaho, where Cathy worked testing cows and enjoyed spending time with her family cooking and laughing together. Cathy's greatest joys were her precious grandkids, Stephanie Lucille Hardy, Mason Dale Hardy, Finley George Hardy, Quincy Nicole Atkinson, and Kaydee Quinn Atkinson. They will miss their grandma and the way she would make them laugh.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Hazel Gordon, Her brothers Foster John Gordon, George Gordon, Drew Gordon, and Brent Gordon, and sister Lois (Garn) Bodily. Cathy is survived by her sisters Ilene (Jodi) Palmer, Paula Gordon, Maureen (Carlos) Elwood, Carole (Ken) Smith, and her brother Grant (Kallin)Gordon. She has left many nieces & nephews whom she loved. The family would like to thank the Franklin County nursing home for their constant care and love of their beloved Cathy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Preston 3rd Ward Church, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston and Friday from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortary.com