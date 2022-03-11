Chad Woodland Smith 10/1/1973 - 3/2/2022 Chad Woodland Smith, 48 passed away March 2, 2022 in Butler, Georgia. He was born October 1, 1973 in Evanston, Wyoming to Mac D. and Helen Jo Bodily Smith.
He was raised in Preston, Idaho and graduated from Preston High School. He loved soccer, the Pittsburg Steelers, cold weather, snow, mountains, hiking and his beloved dog Scottie. He also loved the color black and Papa Jays Jerky. He worked at the Bluebird Bus Company the last few years as head of quality control in the body division in Fort Valley, Georgia.
Chad is survived by his children; Bracken Chad (Laura) Smith, Tate McKay (Maddi) Smith, Kyerston Marie (Adam) Burbank, Trayson Kade (Chenoah) Smith, Sahara, Maverick Wade, Steeley Shay Smith, Scotlyn Dawn Smith and McCoy Nelson Smith. He is also survived by his parents and his siblings; Lori Lyn Smith, Pocatello, Idaho; John Lorin (Barbara) Smith, American Falls, Idaho; Michael Wayne (Tami) Smith, Mendon, Utah and Douglas Lee (Linda) Smith, Preston, Idaho.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 14, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made towards the funeral expenses to:
Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho 83263. Phone (208) 852-0533