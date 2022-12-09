Charlene (Groneman) Knapp

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Charlene (Groneman) Knapp 3/24/1928 - 12/7/2022 Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed.

Charlene met her sweetheart, Kenneth Porter Knapp while visiting her sister Gloria, in Michigan where Kenneth was serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and Dad were married Feb. 12, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple.  She gave her life to the Lord in serving and teaching in many church callings and especially to her family.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.