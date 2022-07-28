Support Local Journalism

Clara Lavina (Foutz) Crockett 5/18/1931 - 7/26/2022 Clara Lavina Foutz Crockett, age 91, passed away on July 26th peacefully at home. She was born May 18, 1931, in Kirtland, New Mexico, the daughter of Jesse Jerome Foutz and Clara Ashcroft. She met her husband George L. Crockett at Utah State University, and they married in the Logan temple on November 10,1950.

We do not mourn for a life well lived. In fact, we find relief for her, because for someone who has done so much, it was difficult for her to resign herself to the sedentary life that is, all so often, brought about by age, made harder because her significant other, her husband, George was not with her.

