Clarice (Cole) Neeley 10/9/2022 - 10/25/2022 Clarice Cole Neeley, 93 passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Preston, Idaho holding her daughter's hand. She died from incidences of age. Her decline was swift, and her passing was peaceful. She will be welcomed to her heavenly home by her loving husband of 72 years Earl L Neeley.
Clarice was born September 12, 1929, in Logan, Utah while her parents, Vernon Pratt Cole and Vera Leona Knudsen, were living in Fairview, Idaho. She was raised in Fairview with her three younger sisters. Her father relied on her to help with the outside chores. She told many stories of caring for the animals and the land. She took that hard work ethic with her when she married and raised her own family.
Clarice was a graduate of Preston High School. She briefly attended Utah State Agricultural College before returning home to marry her high school sweetheart, Earl Neeley in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 16, 1949.
She was a marvelous musician. Clarice learned to play the piano and organ at her mother's side. Clarice accompanied church congregations from the time she was thirteen years old. She was still serving as a ward organist in 2019 when she was ninety years old. She knew how to make the organ sing the sweetest, tenderest melodies that always brought a spirit of reverence and worship. Clarice loved all types of music and could often be found tapping her toe to the beat. She accompanied soloists throughout her life and was always willing to play the piano for anyone who asked.
Clarice and Earl moved throughout the western United States for his career. She made a love filled home no matter what the circumstance. They lived in Utah, Nevada, California, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Arizona and Idaho. They welcomed three sons and one daughter into their family.
Clarice is survived by her children, Mark C Neeley (Susan) of Pleasant Grove, UT; Gregory S Neeley (Cathy) of North Logan UT; Rebecca Jo Knuth (Cary) of Livermore, CA; Carolyn Thompson Neeley (daughter-in-law) of Idaho Falls, ID; her sisters, Louise Hodges of Grapevine, TX; Portia (Robert) Williams of St. George, UT. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren + 1 on the way, and 1 great-great grandchild + 2 on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Neeley, her oldest son, Michael E Neeley, her father and mother, Vernon and Vera Cole, her sister, Sharon Johnson and one grandson Christian Knuth.
The family would like to thank Doctor Beckstead and the Franklin County Home Health staff and those who cared for her at FCMC. Your gentle professional hands and heartfelt concern for her was appreciated.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Riverdale Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.