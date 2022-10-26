Clarice (Cole) Neeley

Clarice (Cole) Neeley 10/9/2022 - 10/25/2022 Clarice Cole Neeley, 93 passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Preston, Idaho holding her daughter's hand. She died from incidences of age. Her decline was swift, and her passing was peaceful. She will be welcomed to her heavenly home by her loving husband of 72 years Earl L Neeley.

Clarice was born September 12, 1929, in Logan, Utah while her parents, Vernon Pratt Cole and Vera Leona Knudsen, were living in Fairview, Idaho. She was raised in Fairview with her three younger sisters. Her father relied on her to help with the outside chores. She told many stories of caring for the animals and the land. She took that hard work ethic with her when she married and raised her own family.

