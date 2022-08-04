Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Claudette (Weaver) Moser 9/28/1949 - 8/2/2022 Claudette Weaver Moser, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on the morning of August 2, 2022, in her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born on September 28, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Claudius Owen Weaver and Geraldine Lake.

She grew up in California and enjoyed spending summers in her youth at her grandparent's ranch near the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. She moved back to her birthplace of Idaho Falls, Idaho her senior year of High School. There she met Joseph, and the couple was married on August 17, 1968. They were sealed later for time and eternity in the Logan, Utah temple. Claudette was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a talented artist with a knack for painting and sketching. She worked as a seamstress and cook for many years, often creating the entire menu and specialties on her own. Above everything, Claudette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She deeply loved her family and lived to care for others, especially those who needed her most.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you