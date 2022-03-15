Clayne Henderson Corbridge 3/21/1955 - 3/14/2022 Clayne Henderson Corbridge passed away March 14, 2022 in his home surrounded by family, due to kidney failure. He was born March 21, 1955 to Melvin and Amy Corbridge in Preston, Idaho; along with his four brothers.
He grew up watching NASCAR with his father and working in the shop together on automobiles. He loved playing softball as a kid. He attended Preston High School and went on to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan. He worked at Wurlitzer, Pepperidge Farm, Thiokol, and RR Donnelly.
He married Carol Rae Bingham on Nov. 9, 1979 in Logan, Utah. They were later divorced. On June 26, 1992, he married Terrie Lee Parkinson and they were later divorced.
Clayne had a love of classic cars and had a couple of his own. He loved being outdoors and had a great collection of model cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Melvin Johnson Corbridge and Amy Tracy Henderson Corbridge; his niece, Quincy Lin Corbridge, and his great niece; Kynlee Jo Corbridge. He is survived by his brothers; Keith (Linda) Corbridge, Quinn (Pam) Corbridge, Scott (Charlene), and Brad Corbridge. He also survived by his children; Brian (Melissa) Corbridge, Stacey Corbridge, Jessica (Josh) Fitzgerald, and Braedden (Jaylean) Corbridge. His Grandchildren; Claire and Olivia Fitzgerald, Alyssa, Koleur, Sidonia, Jaden, Alexis and Phebe Corbridge.
Our family would like to thank Logan Regional Hospital Dialysis Center and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for their services.
Graveside services and military rites were held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. There was a viewing prior to the services at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com