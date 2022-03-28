Clinton Jay Robinson 1/22/1948 - 3/25/2022 Clinton (Clint) Jay Robinson, 74 of Weston, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the home of his son, with his family by his side. Clint was born January 22, 1948, in American Falls, Idaho the son of Elven Ray and Veda Anderson Robinson. He was raised and educated in American Falls. He married Galene Christiansen on June 3, 1970, in the Idaho Falls, LDS Temple. Clint and Galene were blessed with seven children. They resided and raised their children in Weston.
Clint spent almost all of his working career working for Miller's Beef (JBS) in Hyrum as a welder. Clint was an avid outdoorsman, spending his time hunting and fishing. He was an avid Archery enthusiast and won multiple awards in Archery. He loved his children and doing things with his family and friends.
Clint is survived by his wife Galene and six children: Valerie (John) Dominic; Douglas (Jen) Robinson; Terry ( Jen Allen) Robinson; Jodi Robinson; Deborah (Kerry) Hodges and Anna (Jay) Pruett. He is also survived by his brothers Clifton Ray (Nola) Robinson; Gordon (Dona) Robinson; Julie (Marvin) Siler; Laurie (Charlie) Atkinson. He is also survived by a beautiful prodigy of 28 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Jessica Robinson and a sister Melody Robinson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Weston LDS Chapel at 5 North 100 West. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the Weston Chapel. For those not able to attend the funeral services in person there will be a live streaming video available. Please follow this link. https://youtu.be/qscT7spR83g Interment will follow in the Weston Cemetery, Weston, Idaho.