Colleen (Wheatley) Eikmeier 7/21/1958 - 8/19/2021 Funeral services for Colleen Wheatley Eikmeier age 63 of Dodge, NE will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 1160 N Garden City Rd, Fremont, NE 68025. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery-Olean following a luncheon. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dodge American Legion Hall and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Colleen passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her home.
Colleen was born on July 21, 1958 to Bert and Ellen (Walker) Wheatley in Preston, ID. She was the 14th of 17 children in the Wheatley Burnett family. She grew up on a dairy farm in Fairview, ID. She loved being a part of a large family, learning to share, and when the work was done there was always someone to play with. Colleen graduated from Preston High School in 1976.
In the fall of 1977, Colleen traveled to Nebraska to see one of her sisters and decided she loved the Midwest's people and values. In November of 1978, she met the love of her life, Glen Eikmeier. On February 1, 1980, she and Glen were united in marriage and were blessed with three wonderful children, Rachel, Jerusha, and Luke, along with 12 grandchildren to spoil.
Colleen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Fremont, NE Ward. Colleen fulfilled many callings in the children's primary program, young women's, women's relief society, and served as ward organist. Colleen could be found when not working, gardening, sewing, hand quilting, crocheting, camping, or helping Glen with the cow-calf operation. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and husband, and also supporting them in their activities. She especially loved when family would come to visit, her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Colleen enjoyed family history a love passed on by her father. Glen and Colleen enjoyed going on family vacations and included the grandchildren as they came along. Colleen loved riding and going on trips on the motorcycle. It gave her time to ponder on all the beauty that God has blessed us with.
Colleen is survived by her husband and best friend-Glen Eikmeier of Dodge, NE
Daughter-Rachel and Jim Kneifl of Newcastle, NE and family- Jacob Kneifl, McKenzie Kneifl, Wyatt, Pokorny, Lance Pokorny, and Bryce Pokorny.
Daughter-Jerusha and Jared Franzluebbers of Arlington, NE and family-Dallin Franzluebbers, Leah Franzluebbers, Derek Franzluebbers, Dieter Franzluebbers, and Dane Franzluebbers.
Son-Luke and Amy Eikmeier of Fremont, NE and family-Adelaide Eikmeier, and Conrad Eikmeier.
Brothers-Bert and Laura Wheatley of Preston, ID, Seth and Beth Wheatley of Preston, ID, Colin and Cindy Wheatley of Dubuque, IA, Karl and Maurine Wheatley of China Grove, NC, Keith and Theresa Wheatley of Kennewick, WA, Lorin Burnett of Paradise, UT, Floyd and Mariam Burnett of Hyrum, UT, and Carl Burnett of Preston, ID
Sisters-Mary Ellen and Brad Hodges of Rigby, ID, Rhoda Elaine and Gerald Witters of Lakewood, WA, Mary Jane and Ron Bloxham of Challis, ID, Faye and Steve Selley of Preston, ID, and Bonnie and Lynn Burbank of Preston, ID
Sisters-in-law- Trudy Evans Wheatley of Marietta, GA, Cheryl MacVey of Omaha, NE, Jeanine and John Emanuel of Schuyler, NE and Sharon and Robert Ridgway of West Des Moines, IA
Brother-in-law-Larry and Bonnie Eikmeier of Omaha, NE
Mother-in-law-Marcella Rolf Eikmeier of Omaha, NE
Along with many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents-Bert and Ellen Wheatley, father-in-law-Albin Eikmeier, brothers-Joseph Michael Wheatley, Dale Ronald Wheatley, and LaVere Burnett, sisters-in-law-Gail Wheatley, Jan Burnett, LeeAnn Burnett, Dilean Burnett, Connie Burnett, and a brother-in-law-Dean Eikmeier.