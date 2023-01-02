Support Local Journalism

Dale Bryan Cox

Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held Friday January 6 at 11:00 am. The address is 79 east 200 south, Smithfield Utah. The viewing will be held January 5 from 6-8 pm. Nelson funeral home in Smithfield


