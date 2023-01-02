Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held Friday January 6 at 11:00 am. The address is 79 east 200 south, Smithfield Utah. The viewing will be held January 5 from 6-8 pm. Nelson funeral home in Smithfield
Dale was born on June 6, 1955 in Salt Lake City to Jay Taylor Cox and Ila Kingsford Cox. He moved to Grace, Idaho by the time he was in elementary school and then moved to Dayton, Idaho when his parents bought their farm. He always knew to do his chores and was a working part of the family farm. This gave him many skills which he used throughout his life. In high school Dale discovered that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma and with the help and love of his family and the University of Utah he was able to win that fight and go on to serve a mission for the Church in the Massachusetts Boston mission. He had the privilege to be there during America's Bicentennial and attend the Boston Pops Concert.
Dale went on to attend Ricks College, now BYU Idaho, where he met his eternal companion, Laura. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 9, 1978. He graduated with his two year degree in electronics. This would become his lifetime career working with technology as it continued to evolve.
As a couple they settled in Smithfield and were blessed to welcome in a son, David. Dale was an exceptional parent to David as he required more care and understanding. Dale had incredible love and patience. David passed away on May 3, 1999. As a family they loved traveling. Dale had many hobbies including ham radio (call number KB7UPW) and being a member of BARC, Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club and had also been a Scout Master for many years.
Dale had been a volunteer fireman for the Smithfield Fire Department from 2004 to 2014. For the past several years he owned his own company but retired recently to focus on fighting the cancer which had reappeared.
We wish to thank all of the doctors and medical professionals who helped him fight the fight, first in Utah and then in Georgia.
He is preceded in death by his son, David and his parents as well as his father-in-law, John and brother-in-law, James and sister-in-law, Janice. He is survived by his wife, Laura and his siblings: Michael (Lee) of Virginia, Larry (Linda) of Arizona, Warren (Adena) and Glen (Bonnie) and Sandra (Dwain) and Robyn (Donna) of Idaho as well as his mother-in-law, Ruth; sister- in-law, Ann, in Georgia and a sister-in- law, Allyson in Maryland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
